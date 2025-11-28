Menu Content

No. of Foreigners Staying in S. Korea Surpasses 2.8 Million for First Time

Written: 2025-11-29 14:53:38Updated: 2025-11-29 15:04:13

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign nationals staying in the country to study, work or travel has surpassed two-point-eight million for the first time.

According to data from the Korea Immigration Service on Saturday, there were two-point-84 million foreigners in the country as of October, up three-point-six percent from the previous month.

The number of those staying long term rose six-point-three percent on-year to two-point-16 million, and the number of short-term visitors grew two-point-seven percent to 676-thousand.

The number of foreigners on seasonal work visas jumped 58-point-seven percent on-year, and the number of those on student visas increased 22-point-one percent.

Though the number of visitors on tourist visas usually drops after peaking in the summer, the October tally represented an increase of 38-point-eight percent from September, and 22-point-seven percent from October 2024, on the back of the global popularity of K-pop and Korean culture.

Thirty-four-point-four percent of the foreign nationals staying in South Korea came from China, while 12-point-five percent were from Vietnam and six-point-nine percent were from the United States.
