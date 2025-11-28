ICT Ministry: Public-Private Team to Investigate Coupang Data Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched an investigation in response to the massive data breach at Coupang.The Ministry of Science and ICT said Saturday that it will work with the private sector and form a joint investigation team to analyze the cause of the leak and prevent a recurrence.The Personal Information Protection Commission is currently investigating after receiving two reports on the breach from Coupang, one on November 20 and one on November 29.Given that the leaked information included the phone numbers and addresses of a large segment of the public, the government plans to take stern action if any violations of safety requirements under the Personal Information Protection Act are found.Coupang initially said on November 18 that the names, email addresses and postal addresses of about 45-hundred users had been leaked, but further investigation revealed that the true number exceeded 33 million.The e-commerce company confirmed on Saturday that the breach exposed personal information from 33-point-seven million customer accounts.