N. Korean Leader Stresses Nuclear Deterrence on 80th Anniversary of Air Force’s Founding

Written: 2025-11-30 11:50:03Updated: 2025-11-30 12:27:56

N. Korean Leader Stresses Nuclear Deterrence on 80th Anniversary of Air Force’s Founding

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has highlighted the role of his country’s air force in deterring a nuclear war as he celebrated the 80th anniversary of its founding along with his daughter.

According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, Kim said Friday that the air force will be given new “strategic military assets” and a new important duty, without specifying what kind of assets. 

Kim made the remarks at Kalma Airport during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the founding of the Air Force of the Korean People’s Army.

The North Korean leader reportedly said the air force should “resolutely repulse” any acts of espionage or military provocations by enemies that encroach upon the country’s sovereign airspace.

North Korea has recently focused on modernizing its conventional forces and especially its air force, long considered the country’s weakest military arm compared with its South Korean and U.S. counterparts.
