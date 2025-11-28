Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Corporate Dollar Deposits Surge 21% in November, Posting Fastest Gains of 2025

Written: 2025-11-30 12:25:34Updated: 2025-11-30 14:08:33

Corporate Dollar Deposits Surge 21% in November, Posting Fastest Gains of 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

Dollar deposits by companies at local banks rose at the fastest pace of the year in November.

According to industry data, companies’ outstanding dollar deposits at five major commercial banks, including KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, reached 53-point-seven billion dollars as of Thursday, up seven-point-nine billion dollars or 21 percent from a month earlier.

The increase marks the largest monthly gains so far in 2025.

Dollar deposits are financial products that allow customers to exchange won for dollars and deposit the funds, then withdraw or convert them back into won upon maturity.

Typically, when the dollar strengthens, investors tend to cash in their gains and dollar deposit balances fall, but dollar deposits rose in November despite the stronger U.S. dollar.

The rise is seen as the result of companies seeking to increase their dollar holdings amid rising investments in the United States and heightened uncertainties in the foreign exchange market.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >