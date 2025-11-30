Chinese Ex-Employee Suspected in Coupang Data Breach

The massive data breach that compromised the personal information of more than 30 million Coupang customers appears to have been caused by an insider.
According to industry sources on Sunday, a former Coupang employee is suspected of leaking the data.
But there are concerns that the investigation may face challenges, as the employee in question is a Chinese national who has already left South Korea.
Coupang said Sunday that it cannot confirm the details but is strengthening monitoring to ensure that no further information is leaked.
The e-commerce giant announced the previous day that personal information from about 33-point-seven million customer accounts was exposed.
The police received a complaint about the situation from Coupang on Tuesday last week and have since launched an investigation.
The complaint submitted by Coupang did not identify a suspect, referring to the offender only as an “unknown person,” but the e-commerce company previously indicated that the leak was not caused by a hacker or other external factors.