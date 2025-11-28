Parties Divided on Ex-PPP Floor Leader Detention Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties had mixed reactions to a ruling against the detention of former People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung‑ho, who is accused of aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration last year.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) expressed disappointment with Wednesday’s ruling, calling it “unreasonable” and insisting that the evidence implicating Choo is overwhelming.DP chief spokesperson Park Soo‑hyun criticized Choo for showing no remorse and accused PPP leaders and suspects in the martial law case of trying to cover up the truth and deceive the public.The party also condemned the judiciary, saying it had crushed the public’s demand for accountability and the restoration of constitutional order, and vowed to push for the democratic reform of judicial and investigative institutions.Meanwhile, the main opposition PPP welcomed the court’s decision, calling it a stern judgment against the ruling party’s political plot to frame Choo for treason.PPP chief spokesperson Park Sung‑hoon praised the judiciary for blocking what he described as a politically motivated investigation, saying the ruling showed the special counsel probe to be a baseless, imagination‑driven inquiry.He said the PPP would use the decision as a new starting point and vowed to restore the rule of law and curb government overreach.