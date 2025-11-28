Menu Content

Politics

President Lee Stresses Mediation, Coordination in China-Japan Conflict

Written: 2025-12-03 11:00:23Updated: 2025-12-03 14:30:40

President Lee Stresses Mediation, Coordination in China-Japan Conflict

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said South Korea should avoid taking sides in the ongoing tensions between China and Japan, as doing so could escalate the conflict.

Lee made the remarks on Wednesday during a press conference with foreign journalists at the former presidential office to mark the first anniversary of the December 3 martial law incident.

The president emphasized the importance of restraint and mediation, citing a Korean proverb meaning "stop the fight, strike a bargain."

Lee said that coexistence, mutual respect and cooperation are essential to both personal and international relations, and that efforts should be made to find common ground and areas for collaboration.

The president added that rather than siding with any party, South Korea should identify ways for all sides to coexist, minimize conflicts where possible and assume a mediating or coordinating role if appropriate.

In opening remarks, Lee expressed gratitude for the media's role in overcoming the martial law crisis and recognized the significant contributions of various governments, including that of the United States.
