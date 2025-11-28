Lee Expects Wise Decision on Martial Law Tribunal, Additional Investigations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said he trusts the National Assembly to make a wise decision on whether to create a special tribunal focused on the December 3 martial law incident and pursue additional special counsel investigations.Lee made the remarks on Wednesday after delivering an address to mark the first anniversary of the martial law.Lee said the legislature, executive and judiciary each have distinct roles, and the Assembly will act in line with public opinion and its constitutional authority.Regarding additional special counsel probes, the president said he expects the legislature to make an appropriate decision, but noted that many issues remain unresolved.Lee added that further investigation will be necessary even after the ongoing proceedings conclude, but questioned whether it would be appropriate for his administration to lead new inquiries, citing concerns about potential political controversy.Ultimately, Lee said he will wait and trust the National Assembly to consider the matters and make careful decisions.