Gov't Tells Coupang to Publish More Info about Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has asked e-commerce giant Coupang to provide its users with more specific details of its recent large-scale data breach.At an emergency plenary session on Wednesday, the Personal Information Protection Commission announced that it had classified the recent incident as a leak, rather than an exposure, and that Coupang should specify the compromised information on its homepage or in a pop-up.The commission said that individuals without Coupang accounts whose addresses have appeared on the platform should also be notified if their information was leaked and informed of any future breaches.The data protection agency said the platform should instruct users to take measures such as changing their password and residence passcode to prevent further damage.Coupang must report its countermeasures to the commission within seven days. Authorities plan to impose sanctions after investigating the breach and any potential legal violations.