Prosecutors Denounce Court Ruling on Ex-PPP Floor Leader's Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 3 martial law declaration refused to accept a court's ruling against the detention of former main opposition People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho.Assistant counselor Park Ji-young said Wednesday that the team respects the court's decision but cannot accept it, reiterating that Choo had taken no measures to prevent Yoon's declaration after speaking with him and other officials on the night of the decree.Park said Choo's actions as leader of the then-ruling party significantly impacted the nation's response to the situation.The team said it intends to indict Choo without detention due to time constraints and does not expect to indict other PPP lawmakers as accomplices.The Seoul Central District Court declined to detain Choo early Wednesday, citing room to dispute the prosecution's charges, the need to guarantee the right to a defense, and the absence of a flight risk.Choo stands accused of aiding Yoon's martial law bid by deliberately moving the venue of a PPP gathering to block lawmakers from participating in a vote to revoke the decree.