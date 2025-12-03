Lee Addresses Nation on Martial Law Anniversary, Vows to Designate Dec. 3 as National Sovereignty Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday that he will designate December 3 as National Sovereignty Day. He made the vow as South Korea marked the anniversary of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief martial law declaration. Lee expressed gratitude to the public for peacefully protecting their democracy amid the turmoil of the past year, but stressed their “revolution of light” will not be over until those behind Yoon's decree are brought to justice.Rosyn Park has more.Report: President Lee Jae Myung addressed the nation on the anniversary of the martial law crisis, saying the event had marked the first time in the 21st century that a "pro-government coup d'etat" had occurred in a democracy.He said it was also the first time unarmed people had prevented such an attempt, highlighting the remarkable resilience of South Korea’s democracy and sovereignty.Lee thanked the South Korean people for showing courage and the power of solidarity through peaceful protests against the brief martial law decree and said they were fully deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.The government, he said, will remember December 3 as National Sovereignty Day and designate it as a public holiday.Lee stressed in his speech that those responsible for imposing martial law must be brought to justice to solidify national unity.He also addressed efforts to establish a tribunal focused on the martial law incident and pursue additional special counsel investigations, saying the matter is for the National Assembly to decide.Lee made it clear, however, that many facts and details of the incident remain uncovered.In a news conference that followed, Lee spoke about the tough trade and security negotiations that South Korea recently wrapped up with the United States and said securing approval for nuclear-powered submarines was Seoul's biggest achievement.Lee reiterated that the submarines, built with domestic technology, won't be equipped with detonators or nuclear weapons and will not undermine efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.