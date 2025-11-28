Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares climbed more than one percent on Wednesday to close above the four‑thousand mark, boosted by economic data showing the fastest quarterly growth in nearly four years.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 41‑point‑37 points, or one‑point‑04 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑36‑point‑30. It was the first time the main bourse finished above the four‑thousand mark since November 20, when it ended at four‑thousand‑four‑point‑85.Turnover was light at 286 million shares worth 13 trillion won, or about eight‑point‑85 billion U.S. dollars, with gainers outnumbering decliners 653 to 227.Earlier Wednesday, preliminary data from the Bank of Korea showed that real gross domestic product grew one‑point‑three percent from the previous quarter in the July–September period, driven by strong exports.Samsung Electronics rose one‑point‑06 percent to 104‑thousand‑500 won, while SK hynix slipped one‑point‑08 percent to 552‑thousand won.LG Energy Solution added zero‑point‑72 percent to 418‑thousand won.Samsung C&T jumped nine‑point‑35 percent to 245‑thousand won after a regulatory filing indicated that Hong Ra‑hee would hand over her one‑point‑06 percent stake in the trading firm to her son, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae‑yong.Hanwha Aerospace advanced five‑point‑one percent to 866‑thousand won following reports that Spain is considering the company for its self‑propelled howitzer program.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ gained three‑point‑59 points, or zero‑point‑39 percent, to close at 932‑point‑01.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by zero‑point‑four won, trading at one‑thousand‑468 won as of 3:30 p.m.