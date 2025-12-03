25 PPP Reps. Apologize for Martial Law, Cut Ties with Ex-Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of 25 lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) apologized for failing to prevent former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law and publicly severed its political ties to Yoon and others involved.The group that released the statement Wednesday, the anniversary of Yoon's decree, includes four-term Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo; three-termers Kim Sung-won, Song Seog-jun and Shin Sung-bum; and 21 other first- and second-term lawmakers.The statement declared the martial law declaration an unconstitutional and anti-democratic act that had denied and stomped on free democracy.The lawmakers acknowledged that state affairs had been in an opposition-led stasis at the time but said the matter should've been resolved within the confines of the Constitution and the law.The lawmakers apologized for failing to prevent Yoon's act and said they respect the Constitutional Court's classification of the decree as unconstitutional and unlawful.They declared an end to their political ties with the former president and others involved.PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog apologized to the public on behalf of his party's leadership the same day, but PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok has yet to do the same.