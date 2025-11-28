Health Ministry to Prepare Regional Doctors System

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Health and Welfare says it will prepare to implement an upcoming mandate requiring doctors to work up to 10 years in designated rural areas.The ministry said Wednesday that, as the "regional doctors system" bill that passed the National Assembly on Tuesday takes effect, it will also seek to create an environment in which doctors actively want to work in rural areas.The ministry said it would also help regional doctors build their careers by expanding learning and research opportunities and covering the costs of overseas training programs.Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong said compulsory rural service is the first step toward strengthening regional, essential and public medical care.The related bill, aimed at fostering and supporting doctors in underserved regions, passed the National Assembly on Tuesday.The bill aims to address regional disparities in the medical workforce and improve medical services in rural areas.Under the new system, which does not yet have a set implementation date, medical schools will select a certain percentage of their admissions quota through a "doctors for rural areas" program. Those admitted through this track will be required to practice in select non-capital areas for ten years.Currently practicing providers will also be contracted to work for five to ten years in the designated areas.