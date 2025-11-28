Bitter Cold to Deepen Overnight as First Snow Forecast for Seoul on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Cold-wave advisories remain in effect for the central inland region and northern parts of North Gyeongsang, while heavy-snow advisories are issued along Jeolla's west coast and in Jeju’s highlands, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Snowfall of up to five centimeters is expected along the west coast and mountain areas of Jeju Island through Thursday morning.Temperatures will plunge again overnight, with Thursday's morning lows ranging from minus 14 degrees Celsius to zero nationwide — including minus nine degrees Celsius in Seoul — making it even colder than Wednesday as strong winds intensify the chill.Daytime highs will be slightly milder, rising to between zero and nine degrees Celsius, with Seoul reaching two degrees Celsius.Snow is forecast in many areas Thursday afternoon, with one to five centimeters set to accumulate across parts of the central region and up to eight centimeters possible in northeastern Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon.Light snowfall of around one centimeter is also expected in Gyeongsang, Jeolla and areas of higher elevations in Jeju.Waves will run high at two to five meters across all offshore waters and parts of the West Sea.