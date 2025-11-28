Chief Justice Urges Caution with Judicial Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said judicial reform should be carried out cautiously, following sufficient discussion and public deliberation.Jo said during a luncheon at the presidential office on Wednesday that he is well aware of many people's concerns about the judiciary.Jo was among the five figures that President Lee Jae Myung had invited to the event marking the anniversary of the December 3 martial law incident.Jo said not everyone may agree with the judiciary's rulings, but individual trial verdicts follow sufficient deliberation and fall within the three-tier court system stipulated by the Constitution and the law, guaranteeing their legitimacy and credibility.Observers believe that Cho was calling for a cautious approach to the ruling Democratic Party's proposed judicial reforms, including the establishment of a tribunal focused on martial law and an increase in the number of Supreme Court justices.By mentioning the three-tier trial system, Cho appeared to express a negative view of a proposed “trial petition” system that would allow citizens to challenge Supreme Court rulings at the Constitutional Court.