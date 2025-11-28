Ruling Party Pushes Filibuster-Limiting Amendment Through Judiciary Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling-party–backed amendment allowing the National Assembly speaker to halt a filibuster when fewer than 60 lawmakers are present passed the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, intensifying partisan conflict ahead of key judicial-reform votes later this month.The bill, approved with support from the Democratic Party and allied minor parties, permits the speaker to suspend proceedings if a floor leader requests confirmation of a quorum and fewer than one-fifth of all lawmakers — 60 members — are in the chamber.The amendment also allows a deputy designated by the speaker to preside when unlimited debate creates excessive workload for the chair.The People Power Party blasted the move, arguing it strips minority parties of their only remaining tool to slow legislation, with Na Kyung-won calling it an attempt to “extinguish” filibuster rights and Joo Jin-woo saying it enables the ruling camp to rush through “judiciary-seizure bills” without scrutiny.Democratic Party lawmaker Jang Kyung-tae countered that the change prevents meaningless obstruction and makes filibusters more substantive, saying opposition lawmakers should at least “stay and listen” if they intend to use the tactic.The amendment is expected to go before a plenary session later this month.