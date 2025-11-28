Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Party Pushes Filibuster-Limiting Amendment Through Judiciary Committee

Written: 2025-12-03 18:53:56Updated: 2025-12-03 18:55:03

Ruling Party Pushes Filibuster-Limiting Amendment Through Judiciary Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling-party–backed amendment allowing the National Assembly speaker to halt a filibuster when fewer than 60 lawmakers are present passed the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, intensifying partisan conflict ahead of key judicial-reform votes later this month.

The bill, approved with support from the Democratic Party and allied minor parties, permits the speaker to suspend proceedings if a floor leader requests confirmation of a quorum and fewer than one-fifth of all lawmakers — 60 members — are in the chamber.

The amendment also allows a deputy designated by the speaker to preside when unlimited debate creates excessive workload for the chair.

The People Power Party blasted the move, arguing it strips minority parties of their only remaining tool to slow legislation, with Na Kyung-won calling it an attempt to “extinguish” filibuster rights and Joo Jin-woo saying it enables the ruling camp to rush through “judiciary-seizure bills” without scrutiny.

Democratic Party lawmaker Jang Kyung-tae countered that the change prevents meaningless obstruction and makes filibusters more substantive, saying opposition lawmakers should at least “stay and listen” if they intend to use the tactic.

The amendment is expected to go before a plenary session later this month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >