Special Counsel Seeks 15-Year Prison Term, 2 Billion Won Fine for Kim Keon-hee

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors from the special counsel team asked a Seoul court on Wednesday to sentence former first lady Kim Keon-hee to 15 years in prison and impose a two-billion-won fine over charges ranging from stock manipulation to influence-peddling involving the Unification Church and a political nomination scheme.During the final trial hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, the team argued Kim used the status of a president’s spouse to evade questioning and delay responses while securing more than 800-million won in profits from the alleged Deutsch Motors stock-rigging scheme.On allegations she received luxury gifts in exchange for intervening in a Unification Church matter, prosecutors said the conduct violated the constitutional principle of separating religion and state, adding that the acts amounted to exploiting “the highest level of state power.”They sought an eleven-year sentence, a two-billion-won fine, and forfeiture of more than 800-million won for those charges, saying Kim neither acknowledged wrongdoing nor showed remorse.They also requested four years in prison and additional forfeiture over accusations she and former President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted free polling services from Myung Tae-gyun worth roughly 270 million won as part of an unlawful nomination effort.The prosecution argued that Kim had effectively placed herself “above the law,” noting that all co-defendants in the Deutsche Motors case were convicted while she alone escaped accountability, thereby “undermining South Korea’s judicial system.”Kim disputed parts of the charges but apologized to the public, saying she had “made many mistakes” and was “truly sorry.”The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on January 28.