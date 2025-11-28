Foreign Minister Highlights Evolution of S. Korea-US Alliance under Pragmatic Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said Wednesday that the South Korea–U.S. alliance is advancing toward a future‑oriented comprehensive strategic partnership under President Lee Jae Myung’s “pragmatic” diplomacy strategy.In a video message to a forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said that both nations are currently implementing the outcomes of their October summit.He said the joint fact sheet released after the event reaffirms the strength of the alliance and outlines a path to enhance peace and prepare for future challenges.Cho added that the fact sheet affirms Washington’s commitment to extended deterrence and the continued presence of United States Forces Korea, as well as Seoul's vow to strengthen its self-defense and deter threats from Pyongyang.He also cited strategic economic and technological cooperation as a key pillar of the document, noting the allies are entering a new phase of industrial collaboration that will boost U.S. manufacturing and open new opportunities for South Korean firms.Cho further highlighted Washington’s support for Seoul’s peaceful uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing and nuclear‑powered submarine development, calling it evidence that the alliance is enduring and evolving in a strategic direction.