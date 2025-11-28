US Says Submarine Cooperation with S. Korea Aims to Address 'Regional Threats'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official hinted that Washington’s support for Seoul's nuclear‑powered submarine construction reflects an effort to strengthen cooperation against China’s growing military threats.Jonathan Fritz, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, outlined the position Wednesday in a keynote speech at a forum cohosted by the Korea Foundation and the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.Fritz said South Korea and the United States will work together to identify and address the requirements and challenges of Seoul's nuclear-powered submarine project, for which U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed support.The secretary described the initiative as a “clear example” of bilateral cooperation that bolsters collective capacity to counter “regional threats.”The phrase appears to refer not only to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs but also to China’s increasingly assertive behavior across the Indo‑Pacific region.