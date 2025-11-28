S. Korea Sees Second-Warmest Autumn on Record

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea experienced its second-warmest autumn on record this year, following last year’s record-setting heat.According to the weather analysis by the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, the nationwide average temperature this fall was 16-point-one degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal and the second-highest ever recorded after last year’s 16-point-eight degrees.The KMA attributed the warm spell observed from September to October to the North Pacific High, which extended farther west than usual, sending warm and humid air toward the Korean Peninsula and raising temperatures.In Jeju's Seogwipo city, a tropical night, or one in which temperatures stay above 25 degrees, was recorded on October 13, the latest such occurrence since observations began there in 1961.The city also logged 79 tropical nights this year, the highest annual total on record.Frequent rainfall through mid-October resulted in 34-point-three days of precipitation nationwide this fall, about one-point-five times the normal level and the second-highest on record.