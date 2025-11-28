Menu Content

Economy

Household Income Gap Widens in 2024, Reversing Improving Trend

Written: 2025-12-04 13:09:22Updated: 2025-12-04 15:11:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The income gap between the top and bottom 20 percent of households widened in 2024, worsening income distribution indicators and reversing a three-year improvement trend.

According to a report by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Thursday, the average household income stood at 74-point-27 million won, or around 50-thousand U.S. dollars, last year, up three-point-four percent compared to a year earlier.

The year-on-year jump is the lowest since 2019, when the average income rose one-point-seven percent.

Income among the top 20 percent led the gains, rising four-point-four percent from the previous year to 173-point-38 million won. Income among the bottom 20 percent rose by three-point-one percent, and that among the second-lowest bracket increased by two-point-one percent.

The Gini coefficient, which measures income inequality, increased zero-point-002 points to zero-point-325 in 2024, reflecting the first time in three years that the wealth gap has widened.
