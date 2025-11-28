Ministry to Reassign Office Space at Sejong Complex in Line with Restructuring Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The interior ministry will reassign office space at the government complex in Sejong City in line with the relocation of the oceans ministry to Busan and the government restructuring plan.The ministry announced Thursday that it will prioritize keeping offices within each ministry in the same building for functional connectivity and integrating the office space by department for work efficiency.The office for planning and budget, which will separate from the finance ministry and launch on January 2 under the Prime Minister's Secretariat, will relocate to the building currently occupied by the oceans ministry to be closer to the renamed economy ministry.The National Agency for Administrative City Construction will move into the space vacated by the planning and budget department.The energy office, which was integrated into the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, will relocate to the same building as the reorganized ministry.