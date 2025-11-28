Seoul Braces for First Snow of Season

Photo : Korea Meteorological Administration satellite image 2025.12.04.16:34

Anchor: Seoul and its surrounding area are set to receive their first snowfall of the season on Thursday. Weather authorities expect heavy snow between 6 and 8 p.m., meaning evening commuters should exercise caution and prepare for a congested rush hour.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that snow will fall in the greater Seoul area on Thursday night, with snow clouds and precipitation passing through the northern part of the country.The weather agency predicted that the capital city and its surrounding regions will receive between one and five centimeters of snow between 6 and 8 p.m.Up to eight centimeters of snow is forecast for the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and the inland areas of Gangwon Province.In particular, heavy snowfall of one to three centimeters per hour is expected in the Seoul area during the evening rush hour, which may cause traffic jams.The agency cautioned drivers that roads could become icy as snow freezes amid the sharp drop in temperatures.In preparation for the snow, the Seoul Metropolitan Government activated its Level 1 snowfall response system and initiated emergency snow removal operations at 2 p.m.The Seoul government will sprinkle deicing agents before snow begins to fall and mobilize approximately five-thousand personnel and one-thousand-145 pieces of equipment to remove snow.The city also plans to check on heating in the homes of low-income older adults who live alone, as well as in public emergency shelters during snowstorms.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.