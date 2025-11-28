Lee Urges Effort to Minimize Workplace Deaths, Provide Adequate Benefits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung called to minimize workplace deaths and to provide adequate workers’ benefits as he credited the country's development to laborers' hard work across industrial sectors.Lee made such remarks on Thursday during a luncheon marking the 62nd Trade Day with some 90 long-term workers from the shipbuilding, automobile, textile, electronics, machinery, defense and shipping industries.The president said the country’s economic capacity forms the basis of democracy, culture and everything else, and that workers are the heroes who powered the nation's strengths and achievements.Lee said the country falls behind in terms of industrial accidents and deaths despite overall advancement, and promised to do all that he can to lower work intensity amid reduced jobs and widening polarization as part of efforts to prevent workplace injuries and deaths.The president also asked the attendees to share their thoughts on improvement, and expressed hope to enhance growth and to provide fairer opportunities for a society where everyone lives happily.