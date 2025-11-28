Media Watchdog Launches Emergency Review over Coupang's Cancellation Procedures

Photo : YONHAP News

The state media watchdog launched an emergency fact finding review over allegations that e-commerce giant Coupang deliberately complicated its cancellation procedures, causing inconvenience to users seeking to terminate their accounts amid its latest data breach.The Korea Media and Communications Commission(KMCC) said on Thursday that the examination would look into whether cancellation procedures correspond to an act that limits user's right to termination as stipulated under the Telecommunications Business Act.Under the existing procedures, a user is required to go through seven steps to cancel membership to the platform via PC.As for mobile app users, the termination process must be transferred to the PC website for completion.The commission plans to impose a fine and issue a correction order if it verifies any legal violation, and to continuously monitor such acts by electronic communications service providers' that may cause damage to consumers.