Seoul Mayor Says Heritage Preservation, Urban Development Not Mutually Exclusive

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Thursday that cultural heritage can be preserved despite redevelopment in the capital city and reaffirmed his intent to proceed with the construction of a high-rise near the Jongmyo Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site.Oh made the remarks during a meeting with residents of Jongno District, which is the site of the city’s Sewoon Zone 4, where buildings more than 30 years old are concentrated.Oh said the city will revive development in Jongno and promote preservation rather than let the area stagnate or decline.Oh also highlighted the benefits of green space to urban life, arguing that it is possible to preserve national heritage and cultural assets while developing the city in a balanced way.The city plans to secure 136-thousand square meters of urban green space in the Sewoon district as part of its "Green Ecological Downtown" strategy.Oh met with residents to review the current condition of the historic but ageing Sewoon district and discuss its redevelopment direction.As Seoul and the central government remain at odds over redevelopment goals and preservation concerns, one attendee argued that people are losing their monthly rent income, and interest on their relocation loans has grown nearly as large as the loans themselves.Oh told residents that the government should focus on urban development that is compatible with the preservation of cultural heritage.Speaking to reporters afterwards, Oh said he was encouraged that residents of the affected area were united in their support for the redevelopment.