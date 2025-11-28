Special Counsel Indicts Yoon For Perjury Over Testimony In Han Duck-soo Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case filed an additional charge of perjury against former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday and accused him of providing false testimony during the trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Special prosecutor Park Ji-young said Yoon falsely claimed he had long planned to convene a Cabinet meeting before declaring martial law, even though initial instructions brought in only six ministers and additional members were summoned later.Investigators said the delay in the martial law announcement—which was initially scheduled for 10 p.m.—showed that Yoon had not planned a formal Cabinet session from the outset and convened one only after Han urged him to follow the required procedure.At Han’s trial last month, Yoon testified that he had always intended to satisfy the “minimum requirements” to convene the meeting, a statement prosecutors now argue contradicts internal communications and timelines.Kang Ui-gu, a former presidential aide, was indicted and charged with conspiring with Yoon and Han to produce false official documents, and Lee Eun-woo, a former president of government policy broadcaster KTV, has been charged with abusing authority by ordering staff to delete news critical of martial law.In a separate case, several former presidential security officials, including former chief Park Jong-jun, have been indicted for obstructing an attempt to arrest Yoon earlier this year.