Presidential Secretary Resigns Amid Personnel Recommendation Message Controversy

Written: 2025-12-04 18:28:24Updated: 2025-12-04 18:31:24

Presidential Secretary Resigns Amid Personnel Recommendation Message Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential digital communications secretary Kim Nam-kuk resigned on Thursday after a leaked text message exchange raised allegations that he had engaged in an inappropriate personnel recommendation discussion with a senior ruling party lawmaker.

The presidential office said Kim submitted his resignation earlier in the day and that it was accepted, adding that he did not attend the senior secretariat meeting presided over by President Lee Jae Myung.

The controversy erupted after cameras captured a message sent by Democratic Party floor-operations deputy chief Moon Jin-seok during a National Assembly session, asking Kim to recommend a university acquaintance for the presidency of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Kim replied that he would pass the name to Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik and Kim Hyun-ji, First Deputy Chief of the presidential secretariat, prompting criticism that the exchange amounted to an improper attempt to influence an appointment.

The presidential office had issued Kim an official warning on Wednesday, but he stepped down a day later, saying he would take responsibility for the controversy.
