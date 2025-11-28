Seoul Receives First Snow of Season

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seoul received its first snowfall of the season on Thursday afternoon.Weather authorities say snow will continue into the night, with up to six centimeters expected in the capital region and even heavier accumulations in parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Snow began falling Thursday evening across the western part of the Seoul metropolitan area as snow clouds pushed inland.The Korea Meteorological Administration said it expects up to eight centimeters of snow to accumulate in northeastern Gyeonggi Province and inland areas of Gangwon Province, while Seoul, the wider capital region, and the Chungcheong region will likely see two to six centimeters.A heavy snowfall advisory is in effect across Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon, and the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters initiated its Level One Emergency Operations.The KMA warns that intense snowfall of one to five centimeters per hour is likely in Seoul during the evening rush hour and in southern Gyeonggi, inland Gangwon and the Chungcheong region through late tonight, potentially creating dangerous driving conditions.The agency cautioned drivers that roads could become icy as snow freezes amid the sharp drop in temperature.Depending on local temperatures, some areas may see rain instead of snow.The nationwide cold snap will continue through Friday, with morning lows plunging to minus six degrees Celsius in Seoul and minus eleven degrees in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.Conditions are expected to rise over the weekend.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.