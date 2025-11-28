OpenAI Korea Chief Vows Stronger Partnership with Korean Firms, Promises Better Models

Photo : YONHAP News

OpenAI Korea CEO Kim Kyung-hoon said Thursday the company aims to become the top partner for Korean businesses undergoing AI transformation, adding that improved models with reduced 'hallucination' are in development.Speaking at a press briefing, Kim said OpenAI Korea would help companies accelerate their shift toward AI-driven operations.He added that completely eliminating hallucinations—instances where AI models generate incorrect or fabricated information—could also limit the system’s creative range, while stressing that future models will continue to improve.Kim highlighted the rapid global growth of ChatGPT usage, with daily message volume rising from 400-million in June last year to two-point-six-billion this past June, a sixfold increase in one year.Kim said Korean users rely most heavily on ChatGPT for work-related tasks—such as translations and the drafting of documents and emails—and that this usage pattern provides a strong foundation for enterprise-level AI adoption.The briefing also showcased corporate adoption cases, including GS Engineering & Construction’s organization-wide use of OpenAI and LG Uplus’ plan to launch an “agentic callbot standard” on December 16, followed by a “callbot pro” early next year.