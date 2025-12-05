Gov't to Grant Leniency for Self-Reporting Officials in Martial Law Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

TThe government has promised leniency for public officials who admit to involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.The Office for Government Policy Coordination said Friday, while discussing the work of its task force investigating the Dec. 3 incident, that it has produced guidelines that recommend reducing or waiving disciplinary action for involved officials who opt to turn themselves in.The move follows a Cabinet meeting earlier this week during which President Lee Jae Myung instructed officials to adopt a more flexible approach and grant grace to those who come forward.The office said the task force's focus isn't on punishment, but on uncovering the truth and ensuring the incident doesn't repeat itself.The guideline states that officials who self-report before the task force's investigation begins may receive a warning but will face formal disciplinary action.Those who cooperate with the investigation in its early stages will be considered for reduced penalties.