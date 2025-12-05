Menu Content

N. Korean Leader Inspects Regional Factories Ahead of Openings

Written: 2025-12-05 13:41:08Updated: 2025-12-05 14:36:27

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected several regional industrial plants ahead of their opening and urged the construction sector to meet its annual goal by year's end.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Friday that Kim visited factories in South Pyongyan Province two days earlier.

During a tour of factories that produce foodstuffs, garments and daily necessities, the leader determined that construction and technical equipment in the sector had significantly improved from the previous year.

Kim said the fact that modern plants have sprung up in 40 cities and counties in less than two years reflects "remarkable regional change" and underscores that his initiative to build 20 factories per year over the next decade is proceeding according to plan.

He said rural and regional industrial construction will improve people's lives and lay the material and technical basis for independent regional development.

Kim recently conducted field inspections in an apparent bid to showcase the construction of modern factories and other facilities as his key policy achievement at upcoming Workers' Party events.
