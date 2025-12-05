Drivers Stranded on Icy Seoul Roads Overnight

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The capital city received its first snow of the season Thursday evening. Approximately four centimeters of snow accumulated, turning into ice, and severe traffic congestion persisted into early Friday in Seoul and its surrounding areas. Vehicles were stranded for hours as buses broke down and cars skidded on icy roads.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Commuters faced major disruptions as sudden heavy snowfall hit the capital region Thursday evening, causing widespread inconvenience during the evening rush hour.An office worker attempted to travel by bus from Seocho District to the western port city of Incheon but couldn't get home until Friday morning.[Sound bite: A passenger traveling from Seoul to Incheon]"This bus is full of people at midnight. It's 4:40 in the morning now, and we haven't arrived yet. And so far, as I am in here, I have not seen a single snowplow or police vehicle, and it does not look like proper measures have been taken."A 25-kilometer drive from KBS in Yeouido, Seoul, to the southeastern tip of the capital city via the Gangbyeonbuk-ro riverside expressway took nearly seven hours due to the icy roads.The Seoul city government had to restrict access to several expressways due to road conditions, and authorities also shut sections of the Bundang–Suseo expressway linking Seoul and southern Gyeonggi Province for snow removal.Some drivers were seen leaving their cars on the roadside and walking to get out of the congestion amid the freezing weather.Tow truck drivers told KBS that snowplows were unable to operate because they were also stuck in traffic.Seoul police say one-thousand 981 reports were filed between 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday related to traffic accidents and road conditions.Temperatures had risen back above zero degrees by Friday afternoon, and with major roadways finally beginning to clear, the upcoming rush hour is shaping up to be a smoother one.But after the first snow of the season, drivers are now concerned about whether authorities will be able to handle four centimeters of snow any more effectively next time.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.