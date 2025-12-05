BOK Report Highlights Brain Drain in S. Korea's AI Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

A report by the Bank of Korea(BOK) showed that there is a brain drain of a specialized workforce in artificial intelligence(AI) seeking better professional treatment, despite an increase in their number.According to the report published on Friday, there were approximately 57-thousand AI professionals in the country last year, and 16 percent of them were working overseas.The overseas work rate among AI professionals was six percentage points higher compared to other sectors.While a majority of them had found jobs in the United States, the BOK said the salary premium offered to those with AI technology was significantly higher at an average 25 percent in the U.S., compared to six percent in South Korea.Canada offered an 18-percent premium, while the rate of the United Kingdom, France and Australia stood at around 15 percent.The central bank report urged the domestic sector to seek ways to prevent the professional outflow to enhance competitiveness, such as increasing salaries and rewards.