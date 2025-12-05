Lee Meets SoftBank CEO, Says S. Korea Aims to Become AI-Based Society

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that South Korea aims to build a society where everyone can use artificial intelligence(AI) as basic infrastructure, like water, roads, and sewage systems.Lee made the remarks in a meeting with Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of Tokyo-based investment giant SoftBank Group, at the presidential office in Seoul’s Yongsan District.Lee told the major AI investor that efforts were being made to make South Korea a top-three AI powerhouse and asked for his insights.Lee recalled that Son had offered advice to former Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Moon Jae-in and asked the Japanese mogul of Korean descent about his views on the AI bubble and artificial superintelligence(ASI).Son said the question at hand is when will ASI emerge, stating that such technology is 10,000 times smarter than the human brain."Asking whether humans or AI are smarter would become meaningless, much like comparing the brain of a goldfish with that of a human," Son said.Lee asked Son whether ASI could win a Nobel Prize in Literature, which was awarded last year to South Korean author Han Kang.In response, Son said he thinks it will.Son added that he believes AI will be so smart in the future that it will be kinder and make people happy.Lee thanked Son for the advice and help he'd offered Seoul regarding its tariff negotiations with the United States, and asked him to serve as an intermediary to advance AI cooperation with Tokyo.