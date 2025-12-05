Court Chiefs Discuss Bill on Creating Martial Law Tribunal

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of courts across the nation convened a meeting on Friday to discuss a bill on creating a special tribunal focused on the December 3 martial law incident.The National Court Administration and the heads of the nation's courts began discussing from 2 p.m. the bill regarding a special tribunal which was passed by the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee earlier on Wednesday.The participants also discussed a bill that seeks to penalize judges and prosecutors who distort the law.The ruling camp is seeking to secure parliamentary approval for the two bills before the end of the year.Participants will also likely share views on the ruling Democratic Party's push to abolish the National Court Administration which is under the Supreme Court.Ahead of the meeting, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de underlined the need to be cautious when pursuing judicial reform.Jo said given that the judicial system plays the vital role of protecting people's rights and maintaining order in society, revamping the system has a wide impact on society for a long period of time.Jo said judicial reform must be conducted cautiously based on assessment by experts after it undergoes sufficient discussions and public deliberation.