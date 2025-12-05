Stocks Rally on Auto Gains

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed higher Friday as automakers surged on easing United States tariff concerns.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 71-point-54 points, or one-point-78 percent, to close at four-thousand-100-point-05. The main bourse ended the week up 173-point-46 points, or four-point-42 percent, from the previous Friday’s close of three-thousand-926-point-59.Turnover was moderate at 474-point-seven million shares worth 16-point-13 trillion won, or about ten-point-98 billion U.S. dollars, with advancers outpacing decliners 597 to 277.The index opened lower on profit taking but rebounded as foreign investors turned to net buying.Automobile shares led the gains, with Hyundai Motor surging eleven-point-11 percent to a 52‑week high of 315-thousand won, while Kia rose two-point-74 percent to 123-thousand-600 won.The rally followed the U.S. announcement of tariff reductions on South Korean auto products under the two nations' bilateral trade deal, including a retroactive 15 percent duty effective November 1.Other blue chips also advanced. Samsung Electronics gained three-point-14 percent, and SK hynix added zero-point-37 percent.Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed three-point-nine percent, and Hanwha Aerospace jumped four-point-68 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ slipped five-point-09 points, or zero-point-55 percent, to close at 924-point-74.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by four-point-seven won, trading at one-thousand-468-point-eight won as of 3:30 p.m.