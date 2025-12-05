Menu Content

Wife of PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon Questioned over Kim Keon-hee Scandal

Written: 2025-12-05 17:19:17Updated: 2025-12-05 17:34:29

Wife of PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon Questioned over Kim Keon-hee Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon faced questioning over a bribery scandal centered on former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

A special counsel team in charge of the case interrogated the lawmaker's wife, surnamed Lee, about whether she'd gifted the former first lady a luxury bag in exchange for a favor.

Lee did not answer questions from the media as she arrived at the prosecutors' office on Friday morning.

Prosecutors suspect that Lee gifted the former first lady a Roger Vivier clutch valued at two-point-six million won, or around one-thousand-800 U.S. dollars, after her husband was elected chair of the then-ruling PPP in March 2023.

The team also believes that the former first lady colluded with a shaman named Geon Jin to recruit approximately two-thousand-400 members Unification Church members to join the PPP in support of Kim's election win. She is alleged to have promised administrative favors for the church in return.

The investigators are looking into whether Lee gifted the clutch bag to show gratitude for Kim's support of her husband's candidacy. They obtained the bag and a letter written by Lee during a raid last month.

The PPP lawmaker admitted his wife had sent the gift but denied there was illegal solicitation.
