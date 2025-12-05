Menu Content

S. Korea, UN Hold Nonproliferation Meeting in New York, Focus on Space Security

2025-12-05

Photo : Ministry of Foreign Affairs

South Korea’s foreign ministry cohosted the 24th Korea–UN Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Conference with the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs in New York from Thursday to Friday. 

The ministry announced Friday that this year's session had centered on “advancing space security amid increasing instability,” reflecting growing global concern about space as an emerging domain of strategic competition.

Deputy Permanent Representative Kim Sang-jin welcomed the UN General Assembly’s new open-ended working group on preventing an arms race in outer space, calling its launch and the adoption of its agenda a significant step forward.

He said South Korea, now a spacefaring nation following the fourth launch of its Nuri rocket, will work to advance norms for responsible behavior in outer space and to mitigate space-based threats.

The foreign ministry added that as a globally responsible actor, South Korea will continue to play a leading and constructive role in international discussions on disarmament and nonproliferation, including space security.
