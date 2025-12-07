Menu Content

Domestic

Police Warn of Phishing Scams Exploiting Coupang Data Leak

Written: 2025-12-07 12:09:18Updated: 2025-12-07 14:12:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have urged the public to exercise caution, saying the recent personal data breach at Coupang has prompted a rash of phishing and smishing attempts.

The National Police Agency’s task force for countering voice phishing said Sunday that it has received reports concerning a new variation on the “credit card delivery scam,” in which criminals claim a credit card has been issued in the victim’s name. 

According to the task force, the recent cases invoke the Coupang data leak with the suggestion that a card may have been issued without the victim’s knowledge due to the information breach.

Police explained that victims are directed to a fake customer service line and once they call, scammers instruct them to install remote-control applications under the pretext of checking for malware. 

They warned that once such apps are installed, the perpetrators effectively control the victim’s phone at will.

Police also warned of attempts to lure victims into clicking specific links with claims that the Coupang incident may have caused delivery delays or missing orders.
