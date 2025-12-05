Voice Phishing Cases Decline after Launch of Gov’t Task Force

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of voice phishing cases has declined since the launch of a government task force in September.According to the National Police Agency on Sunday, the number of voice phishing reports stood at one-thousand-226 in October and one-thousand-616 in November, marking respective decreases of 32-point-eight percent and 26-point-seven percent from a year earlier.Financial losses totaled 69-point-nine billion won in October and 76-point-four billion won in November, down 22-point-nine percent and 35 percent year-on-year.Police noted that the figures represent a reversal from the sharp increases seen up to September, when the total number of cases had risen 28 percent and financial losses had increased 90-point-seven percent.The task force, launched as part of a governmentwide initiative to eradicate voice phishing, began full operations in September with participation from the police, the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Financial Services Commission, and other relevant agencies.