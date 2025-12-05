Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Low-Income Earners See Labor Income Drop for First Time in 5 Years

Written: 2025-12-07 14:24:33Updated: 2025-12-07 15:18:13

Low-Income Earners See Labor Income Drop for First Time in 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

As income polarization deepens, labor earnings for low-income households declined last year for the first time in five years.

According to data released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Sunday, the average labor income for households in the bottom 20 percent stood at four-point-01 million won or 28-hundred dollars in 2024, down one-point-three percent from a year earlier.

It marked the first decline in labor income among low-income households since 2019.

The decline is attributed to the overall economic downturn and worsening employment conditions for temporary workers and day laborers, who account for many of the country’s low-income earners.

Meanwhile, households in the top 20 percent earned an average of 120-point-06 million won or 68-thousand dollars last year, a three-point-seven percent increase from the previous year. 

People in the highest income bracket made roughly thirty times as much as their counterparts in the lowest income bracket last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >