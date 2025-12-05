Team Indicts Ex-PPP Floor Leader Choo for Aiding Ex-Pres. Yoon's Martial Law Action

Photo : KBS News

A special counsel team indicted former People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung‑ho on charges of aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.Assistant counselor Park Ji‑young said Sunday that Choo had been charged with attempting to block PPP lawmakers from voting to revoke Yoon's decree.Prosecutors accused Choo of repeatedly shifting the location of a PPP gathering between the National Assembly and party headquarters, preventing 90 of 108 PPP representatives from casting ballots, though the decree still passed unanimously with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor.Last week, a Seoul court ruled against Choo’s pretrial detention, finding room to dispute the charges and that he was not a flight risk.Former Liberty Korea Party leader Hwang Kyo‑ahn was also charged with inciting insurrection and obstructing public duty after calling for the elimination of pro‑North Korea forces and election fraud on the night of Yoon's declaration.