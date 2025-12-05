Menu Content

Pres. Office: Nation Restored Normalcy, Ready for New Leap after Lee's First 6 Months

Written: 2025-12-08 08:49:39Updated: 2025-12-08 10:49:26

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said the nation restored normalcy after martial law and set the stage for a new leap during the first six months of President Lee Jae Myung’s administration.

The chief of staff, national security adviser, and director of national policy made the statement on Sunday during a news conference at the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District, discussing the president's first six months.

Presidential chief of Staff Kang Hoon‑sik said the administration had focused on normalizing and reforming state affairs, citing rebounds in growth and exports, trade and security agreements with the United States and improved transparency and communication in governance.

He added that the presidential office is preparing to return to the Cheong Wa Dae compound from the current Yongsan complex by Christmas Day.

Asked about Lee’s plan to relocate to the central administrative city of Sejong before his term ends, Kang said it may be too early to discuss the move, but stressed that the president’s commitment to balanced regional development remains unchanged.
