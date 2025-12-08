Administration Seeks National Security Leap, Rules Out Joint Drills as Leverage

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung‑lac said 2026 must mark a leap in diplomacy and security, pledging that South Korea, as a “pacemaker,” will promote communication between the United States and North Korea and work to restore inter‑Korean trust.During a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District on Sunday marking President Lee Jae Myung’s first six months in office, Wi said Seoul aims to resume inter‑Korean dialogue to advance peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.Wi acknowledged that no progress had been made on that front in the past six months, blaming Pyongyang’s lack of response, but said Seoul had stabilized ties with Washington, improved relations with Tokyo and Beijing and created favorable conditions for handling issues related to the North.He said the administration will not adjust or scale back Seoul and Washington's joint military drills to draw Pyongyang to the negotiating table.Wi said working-level discussions on follow-up measures to the allies' recent security agreement began earlier this month and that tangible progress will be achieved in the first half of 2026.Kim Hyun‑jong, first deputy director of national security, said the National Security Office has formed three task forces to tackle uranium enrichment, South Korea’s push to build nuclear‑powered submarines and the nation's pledge to increase defense spending.