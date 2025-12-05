Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Nine under Investigation for Ulsan Boiler Tower Collapse that Killed 7

Written: 2025-12-08 11:27:08Updated: 2025-12-08 11:38:13

Nine under Investigation for Ulsan Boiler Tower Collapse that Killed 7

Photo : YONHAP News

Nine people are now under investigation in connection with last month's boiler tower collapse at a thermal plant in Ulsan, which killed seven people and injured two.

The Ulsan Metropolitan Police said on Monday that it was looking into three employees of the Korea East-West Power Company, which handled the plant's decommissioning, four workers from contractor HJ Shipbuilding and Construction and two others tied to a subcontractor.

The nine people stand accused of occupational and gross negligence, causing death and injury.

On November 6, a 63-meter tower collapsed during demolition operations, trapping and killing seven out of nine subcontracted workers underneath the rubble.

Police are investigating whether the suspects violated the technical specifications for the decommissioning work, which stipulate that pillars and steel frames must be dismantled from the top level.

The investigators measured the tower pillars at the collapse site and began examining samples of the detached parts.

The Ulsan police said they may expand their investigation to additional suspects after determining the cause of the disaster.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >