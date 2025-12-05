DP Chief: Party Will Minimize Risk of Violating Constitution in Push for Creating Special Tribunals

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae vowed to uphold the Constitution while establishing a proposed tribunal to handle cases related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.Jung made the remarks on Monday morning during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council.He said that, to further public consensus on the tribunal and to minimize unconstitutional factors, the DP will boldly revise and supplement the necessary parts of the bill that would establish the courts after collecting opinions.Monday marked the first time the DP chief has mentioned revising the bill.Following growing concerns about the bill, both inside and outside the party, the DP is set to convene a general meeting of its lawmakers on Monday and collect opinions.Jung, however, was quick to stress the need for the tribunals and to pursue judicial reform, saying doing so would sternly punish former Yoon and thoroughly eliminate the remnants of insurrection.The bill would establish tribunals dedicated to the martial law declaration at the Seoul Central District Court and the Seoul High Court, and appoint new judges to oversee arrests tied to "insurrection" cases.The bill also seeks to increase the maximum detention period for insurrection convictions from six months to a year and to exclude those convicted of related crimes from pardons.In pushing to establish the tribunals, the DP has cited repeated rulings against the detention of key figures in the martial law incident and has claimed that the existing judicial system is limited in its ability to render judgments against those in power.