US Envoy Says Leaders Reaffirmed N. Korea's Complete Denuclearization after NSS Exclusion

The acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea downplayed the exclusion of Pyongyang's denuclearization from a recent U.S. security document, saying the two nations had reaffirmed their commitment to the goal in a joint fact sheet following their summits.Speaking to reporters after meeting with First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo on Monday, Kevin Kim, the embassy's chargé d'affaires ad interim, said the North's complete denuclearization is Washington's current Korea policy.Kim's remarks come after the Donald Trump administration released its latest National Security Strategy, which omitted references to the North and its denuclearization.The envoy said he and the vice minister had discussed ways to "best coordinate" on related issues.He also mentioned Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back's emphasis on the importance of Seoul and Washington's joint exercises amid calls in South Korea to use the drills as leverage to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table, saying he expects to continue related discussions.