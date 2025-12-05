PPP to File Complaints against Pres. Lee, Minister Jung over Prosecutor Inspection Order

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) will file complaints against President Lee Jae Myung and Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho after Lee ordered an inspection of prosecutors who walked out of the trial of former Gyeonggi Vice Mayor Lee Hwa-young.PPP Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek, who heads the party's legal advisory committee, and others plan to file the complaints with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on Monday, accusing the president and the minister of power abuse.The president earlier expressed disappointment and ordered the inspection after four prosecutors affiliated with the Suwon District Office filed a petition for recusation of the bench and walked out when their request for witnesses in the former vice mayor's trial was denied.The former vice mayor, who was already convicted of illegal remittance to North Korea during Lee's term as Gyeonggi governor, was indicted for perjury while testifying in parliament.The indictment followed accusations that the former vice mayor and head of a domestic underwear maker involved in the remittance case were treated to alcohol and raw salmon while being interrogated by prosecutors.The PPP also filed complaints against ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Moon Jin-seog; former presidential aide Kim Nam-kuk; the top office's first chief of administrative staff, Kim Hyun-ji; and presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik over alleged power abuse and violation of anti-graft law.The complaints concern the former aide's resignation following the revelation of a text exchange with Moon last week, in which the latter solicited a recommendation for an acquaintance for a private-sector post.